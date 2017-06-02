New Middletown police chief receives state award for crisis intervention work

Chief Vince D'Egidio was nominated for the award by one of his department's detectives

New Middletown Police Chief Vince D'Egidio was named the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Police Chief of the Year, an award that covers all of Ohio.

Police Chief Vince D’Egidio was named the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Police Chief of the Year, an award that covers all of Ohio.

CIT is specifically focused on identifying, understanding and handling people with mental illnesses, and making sure they receive the appropriate response from police.

Chief D’Egidio was nominated for the award by one of his department’s detectives.

“For them to review the application of a small police department nomination with all the other police agencies, chiefs and sheriffs throughout Ohio, to be recognized and receive that award is just an exceptional honor for myself and my officers,” he said.

CIT training is required for every officer in the New Middletown Police Department.

