Pa. man arrested after posting photos of drugs, guns and cash

26-year-old Jhoan Molina is facing a felony count of drug possession with intent to deliver and several misdemeanor charges

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after posting photos of drugs, guns and cash on his Facebook page.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says 26-year-old Jhoan Molina is facing a felony count of drug possession with intent to deliver and several misdemeanor charges.

Officials say Molina drew the attention of a detective in the district attorney’s office after he posted photos with a handgun, marijuana and large sums of money.

Molina was arrested Thursday after a SWAT team served a search warrant at his Tobyhanna Township home. Officers discovered a loaded AR15 rifle, a loaded 9 mm handgun, marijuana, packing materials and $480.

Molina is held in the Monroe County jail and is unavailable for comment. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.

