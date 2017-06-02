Padlocked floor in Youngstown house held arsenal of drugs and guns

Officers went to a house on S. Portland Ave. about 6:42 p.m. Thursday to execute a search warrant

Malik Clay is charged with drug possession in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police were conducting a raid on a house on the west side of the city when they uncovered a large amount of drugs and a cache of firearms, including an assault rifle.

As they searched the house, they encountered a padlocked door at the entrance to the third floor.

According to a police report, officers broke the padlock and entered the floor where they found digital scales, several bags of crack cocaine and heroin, a loaded assault rifle, three loaded handguns, a shotgun, and ammunition.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Malik Clay and charged him with drug possession and illegal use of drug paraphernalia.

Police also noted that they found more than $650 in cash on Clay.

