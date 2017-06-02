Richard A. Rovnak, Sr. Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Richard A. Rovnak, Sr., 69, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2017, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on April 4, 1948, son of the late George and Rose (Bonamase) Rovnak.

Richard worked as a Steel Worker for Truscon Steel Company.

Richard is survived by a son, Richard Rovnak, Jr. of Boardman; a daughter, Lisa Rovnak (Scott Bartlett) of Boardman; a brother, George Rovnak of Boardman; three sisters, Veronica Rovnak of Boardman, Helen Walley of Boardman and Annie (Duke) DePitro of Poland; three grandchildren, Vincent Village, Justine and Joey Rovnak and his former wife, Marie (Manfredi) Rovnak.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Martha Prosser, Betty Marino and an infant sister, Rose Marie.

There are no calling hours or services planned.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit www.kirilafh.com to leave condolences.

