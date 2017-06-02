Ronnie Lee Butch Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Ronnie Lee Butch, age 64, of Salem, died at 1:42 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born January 12, 1953 in Salem, the son of the late Samuel and Donna J. (Lippiatt) Butch.

Ron was a 1971 graduate of Salem High School and was employed at Lincoln Machine as a machinist and previously employed at Miller Holzworth.

He was a member of the Salem Historical Society and enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.

His wife, Patricia Jacobs (Chester) Butch, preceded him in death December 26, 2006.

Survivors include two brothers, Tom (Sue) Butch of Salem and Denny (Diana) Butch of Salem; a niece, Lisa Butch and a nephew Ed Butch; a stepson, Bob Chester of Salem and three daughters, Flo Harding of North Benton, Jackie Sines of Alliance and Becky Brennan of North Georgetown.

A stepson, Bo Chester and stepdaughter, Suzi Chester also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held Monday, June 5 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Burial will be Grandview Cemetery.

His family wishes to extend their thanks to the Blossom Nursing Home and staff.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460 and Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Suite B, Salem, OH 44460.

His obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

