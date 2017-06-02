Salem murder suspect pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in 2016

Terry Strosnyder, 49, was charged on July 22 with the murder of 46-year-old Athena Nicolas

Terry Strosnyder is charged in the murder of Athena Nicholas.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with the July 2016 death of his girlfriend pleaded guilty Friday morning in court.

Terry Strosnyder, 49, was charged on July 22 with the murder of 46-year-old Athena Nicolas.

He pleaded guilty to murder in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas and was sentenced a mandatory of 15 years to life in prison.

While in court, the man’s voice broke as he apologized to Nicolas’ family.

The prosecutor says the couple had been living together. They were out drinking that evening and came home and started to argue over her wanting to breakup. This resulted in Strosnyder shooting her in head. He also shot himself in the head but survived.

Investigators said a large amount of drugs and weapons were found inside the home.

