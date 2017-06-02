Storm Team 27: A comfortable afternoon

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Fridayhas some sun and passing clouds.  The atmosphere is fairly dry however there is some light rain off of Lake Erie that should slip through after one o’clock.  Temperatures will push into the middle 70’s

THE FORECAST

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Risk for a light shower early this afternoon. (20%)
High: 74

Friday night: Partly cloudy.  Very small risk for an isolated shower.  (20%)
Low:  50

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 75 Low: 57

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 73 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 66 Low: 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low:50

