Storm Team 27: A fantastic start to the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Fantastic weather expected through the start of the weekend. More sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 70’s.

The weather will change into Sunday as the next storm system sweeps into the region. The risk for a showers or thunderstorm will increase into early Sunday morning. The risk will stick around through the day with a chance for a stronger thunderstorm into the afternoon and evening.

Turing cooler next week with a small chance for showers.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Very small risk for an isolated shower north and east of Youngstown. (20%)

Low: 50

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 77

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for a shower or storm toward morning. (30%)

Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 78

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (70%)

High: 71 Low: 58

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 66 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 75 Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 71 Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 70 Low: 54

