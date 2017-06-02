Storm Team 27: Sunny and pleasant

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Friday is looking pretty nice with some sun and passing clouds. Only a very small risk for an isolated shower late day into the night. Temperatures will push into the middle 70’s

THE FORECAST

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower into the afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 74

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

Low: 50

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 75 Low: 57

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 73 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 70 Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low:50

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.