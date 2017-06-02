Storm Team 27: Sunny and pleasant

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Friday is looking pretty nice with some sun and passing clouds. Only a very small risk for an isolated shower late day into the night. Temperatures will push into the middle 70’s
THE FORECAST
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 74
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
Low: 50
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 50
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 75 Low: 57
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 73 Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 66 Low: 53
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 53
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 52
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low:50
WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.