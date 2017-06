AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the death of a child that was hit by a vehicle in a driveway.

Police say 15-month-old Alayah Harris was at a home in the 1200 block of Lily Street when a vehicle backing out hit her.

The girl was transported to Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron where she later died from her injuries.