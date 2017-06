HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two cars crashed at one of Trumbull County’s most dangerous intersections on Friday night.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. at State Route 82 and Howland-Wilson Road.

A green car headed east on 82 tried turning left onto Howland-Wilson when a tan car heading west on 82 hit it.

One person was hospitalized.

Two years ago, WKBN 27 First News investigated the area’s most dangerous intersections. This was sixth on the list.