William H. Whetstone, Jr. Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church, for William H. Whetstone Jr., 77, who passed away peacefully holding his wife’s hand Friday, June 2, 2017, surrounded by his family.

William “Bill” was born January 15, 1940 to parents William and Mabel (Walker) Whetstone.

As a young man he served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the local National Guard for eight years while working in a steel mill. After his service he enjoyed working as a projectionist, a school bus driver and a semi-professional umpire with the Youngstown Metro Umpire Organization, prior to retiring from Astro Shapes in 2002.

Bill was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Church for many years and was a beloved and active member of his community; always willing to take time to sit and talk with a friend.

He spent his free time volunteering in the late 1970’s and 80’s as a coach and mentor for the 90lb Campbell Little Red Devils football team. More recently, he enjoyed coaching the Campbell Youth Flag Football team (2009-2016) and as the band coordinator for the City of Campbell Music in the Park.

Bill was also an avid Cleveland Sports fan, Go Tribe!

He could always tell a story to make you laugh and his grandchildren will miss his great hugs and tickles.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Patricia (Thomas) Whetstone; their four children, Patricia (Robert W.) Wyant, William J. (Anna Marie DiLoreto) Whetstone, Deborah (Mark) Furman and Lynne (Mike) Esposito; 14 grandchildren, Samantha (Martin) De Vita, Stephanie (Michael D.) Nakoneczny, Robert L. Wyant, Elizabeth Furman, William A. Whetstone, Emily Wyant, Michael Esposito, Jr., Natalie Furman, Elizabeth DiLoreto, Madison Esposito and Lillian DiLoreto; two great-grandchildren, Michael W. and Olivia Nakoneczny and his beloved sister, Nancy Beavers.

He will also be sadly missed by a very loving and supportive extended family including his cat, Fluffy.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Evelyn Dominic and Doris DeNicholas and his grandson, Markie Furman.

Until we meet again in heaven, we love you!

Our family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care and support given to our family.

The Whetstone family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, June 5 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, June 5 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.