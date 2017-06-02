Youngstown councilman says pastor is too ‘negative’ about schools

Related Coverage Youngstown Schools CEO takes heat from city leader, responds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An up-and-coming leader in Youngstown’s black community is challenging an older, more established member to be less “negative.”

First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver wants the Reverend Ken Simon to look more positively at things being done in the city and its progress.

“I think Rev. Simon has been too focused on the negative. There are so many positive things going on in the city and there are so many younger people waiting for their turn to take action. He should be passing the baton to the young person,” Oliver said.

On May 9, the pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church stood on the Youngstown Board of Education building’s steps and criticized parts of CEO Krish Mohip’s plan to improve the city school district. He opposes the salaries being paid to certain members of the Mohip administration, along with changes coming to Youngstown Early College.

“I think if you have something negative to say on every occasion, then you’re stuck. You don’t know where to go. You’re so stuck in what you do, you don’t even see the progress of the city. You can’t even see the progress of the youth. Let the young people in,” Oliver said.

Simon has long been involved in improving Youngstown Schools.

“And so you stand for causes that are just and that’s not being negative,” he said in response to Oliver’s criticism. “I imagine some people probably called my father negative. Some people would probably call Dr. Martin Luther King negative, and there were people who did.”

Simon is a staunch opponent of House Bill 70 — the state-mandated Youngstown Plan — which gives Mohip total control of the school system.

“I don’t think it’s right to give anyone that much power and then have the taxpaying citizens of this city have no voice in what goes on in their district,” he said.

Oliver thinks Mohip has a great plan and just needs community support.

“He’s not racist in any way, he’s not biased in any way. He’s coming from Chicago, where he turned their school system around. He’s a minority himself. How can he be racist? It doesn’t make any sense.”

He said if Simon’s negative feelings aren’t based on facts, he “should stop talking.”

“[Oliver] may be just misinformed, misguided, or maybe disconnected from the real issues that pertain to our struggles here in this Valley,” Simon said.

But Oliver said Simon needs to let young people in.

“We got a voice, we got power, we can change things.”

Simon said he doesn’t see his opinions as being negative, even though others might.

“I believe in what I believe in and I respect what other people believe in.”

He said he’ll continue working for the causes he believes in.

Oliver plans to hold some kind of community event in support of Mohip.

