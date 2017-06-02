Youngstown drug bust nets fentanyl, cocaine, guns and cash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested and several drugs were seized in a raid on the city’s south side.

Officers went to the house in the 200 block of E. Judson Ave. Thursday to execute a search warrant.

When they went inside, they say they found a digital scale, two Ohio Direction cards, a bag of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, and $283 in cash. A bag of crack cocaine was also recovered on the backseat of a cruiser where police had placed a suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Lequan Charlton.

Police arrested Charlton and charged him with drug possession and having weapons under disability.

Police noted in the report that Charlton told them drugs found in a separate drug seizure at the same house in April were his and that they were for his use.