6-year-old raises $1,000 for Angels for Animals

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Six-year-old Brynna Jones presented Angels for Animals in Canfield with $1,000 Saturday to put towards their Angel Wing project.

Jones started small, raising $200, but then held a bake sale and brought in another $800 for the non-profit.

Co-founder Diane Less says her donation is one of the most important in the campaign, not because of the amount, but because of Jones’ age.

“We’re so pleased that somebody her age thinks that much of the situation that they are willing to get involved in the Angel Wing, which is going to be the answer to our problems,” Less said.

The Angel Wing will be a 24-7 full service vet clinic right next to Angels for Animals.

So far, $4.5 million has been raised for the project, which is almost half of their $10 million goal.