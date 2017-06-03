African American Achievers parade marks 2nd day of festival

Related Coverage Warren Mayor: African American Fest important for all cultures

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County African American Achievers Association parade marched in the weekend-long festival in Warren Saturday.

Students from Warren G. Harding High School played in the parade.

The Harambe dancers and motorcycle clubs turned out as well.

The parade started at Grace AME Church and went downtown.

“Right down here it brings the community together,” said Sterling Frazier of Warren. “Everybody comes together, everybody has a good time. And it takes it down to the Afro-American Fest, which is good.”

The festival wraps up in Warren at 11 p.m. Sunday night.