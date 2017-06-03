African American Achievers parade marks 2nd day of festival

The Trumbull County African American Achievers Association parade marched in the weekend-long festival in Warren

By Published:
The Trumbull County African American Achievers Association parade marched in the weekend-long festival in Warren Saturday.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County African American Achievers Association parade marched in the weekend-long festival in Warren Saturday.

Students from Warren G. Harding High School played in the parade.

The Harambe dancers and motorcycle clubs turned out as well.

The parade started at Grace AME Church and went downtown.

“Right down here it brings the community together,” said Sterling Frazier of Warren. “Everybody comes together, everybody has a good time. And it takes it down to the Afro-American Fest, which is good.”

The festival wraps up in Warren at 11 p.m. Sunday night.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s