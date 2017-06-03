Bernal Fay Leasure Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Bernal Fay Leasure, 84, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, June 3, 2017, at Community Skilled Health Care in Warren, Ohio.

“Fay,” as she was known, was born April 1, 1933, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Clarence Earl Orndorff and Wilda Pauline (Godlove) Orndorff Guessford.

She married Ernest R. “Pete” Leasure, Sr. on December 25, 1951. They shared 61 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing on October 4, 2012.

Fay worked as a machine operator for the former Packard Electric Corporation, retiring after 27 years. After her retirement, she and her husband moved to West Virginia in 1991 and then returned back to the Warren area in April of 2012.

She also was an active member of her church wherever she resided, including the Hayfield Assembly of God Church in Virginia, where she also served as a Sunday School Superintendent and the First Assembly of God Church on Parkman Road in Warren.

One of her favorite things to do was riding motorcycles with her husband.

She is survived by her three children, Ernest R. “Pete” (Sherry) Leasure, Jr. of Bristolville, James (Kevin Curtis) Leasure of Columbus and Lesa Finney of Warren; seven grandchildren, Tony (Sarah) Leasure, Abby (Dan) LaValliere, Katie (Jim) Ross, Brian (Cindy) Snyder, Heather Snyder, Terry (Cindy) Finney, Cariann Novotny and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Fay was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, Ohio, with Pastor Jody Baker officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017, at the funeral home.

Fay will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests material contributions be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio 44485, in Fay’s memory.

