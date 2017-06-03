Campaign over Ohio ballot issue to cap drug prices heats up

Supporters say the caps will save the state money and possibly bring down drug costs

By Published:
Prescription Drugs Generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Debate is heating up over an initiative headed to Ohio’s fall ballot that’s aimed at controlling drug prices.

The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act is a citizen-initiated statute that seeks to bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts.

The proposal is supported by the California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation. A similar ballot measure failed last year in California, after the pharmaceutical industry spent $109 million to defeat it.

Supporters say the caps will save the state money and possibly bring down drug costs. Opponents argue the restrictions could reduce access to medicines and potentially raise prices for veterans and others.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s