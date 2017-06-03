Canadian man set for Youngstown Marathon; Austintown man just keeps running

Jeph Maagdeleyn made the four hour trip from Windsor, Ontario, Canada for the first ever Youngstown Marathon Sunday

Scooby Bolha from Austintown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s first marathon is Sunday, with more than 1,000 runners in town to run either the 5K, half marathon or full marathon.

Here’s the tales of a couple unique runners.

Jeph Maagdeleyn made the four hour trip from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The city is right across the river from Detroit.

He’s friends with the Youngstown Marathon director and did not want to miss out on the inaugural race.

Jeph Maagdeleyn, from Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

“Just hearing the story of Youngstown and how it is similar to Detroit,” Maagdeleyn said. “That’s a place that is near and dear to my heart.”

Youngstown’s race will be Maagdeleyn’s fourth marathon. He’s been running for two years.

Sunday will be the first time he’s ran 26 miles in the United States.

“The amount of people that have signed up for this race and just the buzz…,” said Maagdeleyn, who just did a marathon in Ottawa last Sunday. “To be at the expo this morning and to see the amount of people that were there — I’ve been to a lot of expos and that was probably one of the better ones.”

Then there’s Scooby Bolha from Austintown.

“I’m super excited to have a marathon in our home city,” Bolha said.

He’s ran close to 80 marathons in his life — including the Cleveland one on May 21, followed by one in Buffalo a few days later.

Sunday will be his third marathon in 15 days.

“Yeah, so during the marathon, I’d say during mile 16 and 20 your muscles start aching pretty good,” Bolha said. “But you just have to keep going, because you’re not there yet.”

The first ever Youngstown Marathon is set for 7 a.m. Sunday. It will begin and end at Second Sole. For more info, check out the official website here.

