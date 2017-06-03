Champion stops Hiland threat; still lead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion (26-3) attempts to win the school’s first state championship in baseball this morning when they meet top ranked Berlin Hiland Hawks (31-0) – who have not lost yet this season – at Huntington Park.

TOP OF 1ST

Champion pitcher Andrew Russell retired each of the first three Hawks he faced. Tied, 0-0

BOTTOM OF 1ST

Lucas Nasonti led off the bottom half of the inning by being hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Michael Turner drove in Nasonti on a one-out single. Champion leads, 1-0

TOP OF 2ND

Golden Flashes’ sophomore Russell got out of the top of the second after having a line drive hit him in the foot. Champion leads, 1-0

BOTTOM OF 2ND

Hiland’s pitcher Mitch Massaro got into trouble by walking the first batter he faced and allowing a pair of runners on base but went unharmed. Champion leads, 1-0

TOP OF 3RD

The Hawks’ Mike Miller (single) and Derek Miller (walk) each reached base to begin the third. However, Russell worked out of having runners on second and third to end the Hawks’ threat. Champion leads, 1-0

BOTTOM OF 3RD

The Hawks’ pitcher Massaro retires Champion in order in the bottom of the third. Champion leads, 1-0

Check back for updates throughout the game…

The Golden Flashes will try to become the third program in Trumbull County to win a state title in baseball:

Trumbull County’s High School baseball teams in the State Championship

1962 (AA) – North Bend Taylor def. Niles*, 3-2

1952 (B) – Beavercreek def. Howland*, 4-0

1948 (A) – Western Hills def. Harding*, 8-6

1943 (B) – Leavittsburg* def. Ney, 3-2

1934 (A) – Withrow def. Harding*, 13-1

1933 (A) – Harding* def. Pomeroy, 4-2

*-Trumbull County schools