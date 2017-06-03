‘Champion is champions:’ Golden Flashes beaming after 2 state titles

The Champion High baseball and softball teams both won Division III state titles Saturday

By Published:
On Saturday, the Golden Flashes baseball and softball teams both won Division III state titles. The baseball team won in the morning, before the softball team capped the perfect day with a win in the evening.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – What’s the township of Champion, Ohio — the owner of two brand new state championship trophies and a unique place in sports history — going to be like Saturday night?

“It could be a very wild night in Champion, Ohio,” Golden Flashes baseball senior Lucas Nasonti predicted Saturday afternoon.

And Champion certainly earned it.

On Saturday, the Golden Flashes baseball and softball teams both won Division III state titles. The baseball team won in the morning, before the softball team capped the perfect day with a win in the evening.

On Saturday, the Golden Flashes baseball and softball teams both won Division III state titles. Champion High is now the second school in Ohio history to win both the baseball and softball state titles in the same year (Walsh Jesuit also accomplished the feat in 2004).

“This is the greatest thing that’s happened,” Champion senior softball pitcher McKenzie Zigmont said. “Our school is gonna be wild — it’s gonna be the greatest time. It’s the greatest feeling in the world.”

“Since the boys did it too — we both knocked off the top-ranked teams in our state as the second-seed — it’s just so cool to do it,” she added.

That’s right. Both Champion teams took down the top ranked teams that were also defending their 2016 state titles.

Golden Flashes baseball edged Berlin Hiland, 1-0, at Huntington Park in Columbus — handing the Hawks their first loss all season. Golden Flashes softball, meanwhile, downed Wheelersburg, 5-1, at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

“There’s nothing like it in the world,” Champion softball coach Cheryl Weaver said. “Think about it — it’s 2017 and Champion is champions. You can’t hardly put it into words.

The Champion High softball team defeated Wheelersburg, 5-1, Saturday at Firestone Stadium in Akron to capture the Division III state championship.“It’s just amazing because it just doesn’t happen. I’m so proud of the girls and I’m so proud of the boys, as well as the community and how they came out here today. Thank you, Champion.”

“It’s fantastic,” baseball head coach Rick Yauger said. “I knew we had a good chance, but I think there’s were better than ours.”

Champion softball captured its seventh state title in program history and first since 2015. The baseball team earned its first state championship trophy in school history.

And the teams enjoyed the ride together.

While they supported each other all season, the Golden Flashes baseball team — right after winning in Columbus Saturday around 12:30 p.m. — made the quick trip to Akron in time for softball’s 5 p.m. first pitch.

When Zigmont retired Wheelersburg in order in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the title, the baseball team joined the softball team on the field to celebrate Champion’s historic day all as one.

“It’s awesome,” softball freshman Allison Smith said. “We’re never going to be forgotten. We’ll always be remembered.”

“It’s awesome for the community,” Nasonti echoed. “It’s been a blast.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s