Champion softball trying to win state title for 7th time

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion High softball team is looking to capture its seventh state title today when it squares off with Wheelersburg at Firestone Stadium in Akron for the Division III state championship. First pitch is expected around 4:30 p.m.

The 2-seed Golden Flashes (31-2) — who won state as recently as 2015 — defeated Northwestern 10-0 on Friday in a state semifinal. Wheelersburg is the top seed and defending champs, entering the contest at 25-2.

Champion’s baseball team handled its business Saturday morning, downing Berlin Hiland 1-0 in Columbus for its first-ever state title.

