Doris M. Brenizer Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Doris M. Brenizer, 79, of 289 Orangeville Road, Greenville, (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on May 1, 1938, to the late Jesse E. and Sara Annamary (Schreckengost) Richards.

Doris was a member of the Christian Assembly Church in Greenville.

She attended school in the Sharpsville area and spent most of her life as a homemaker.

Doris enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She liked listening to gospel music and in her younger years, playing the guitar and singing. Doris loved all of her family and especially enjoyed spending time with them.

She is survived by one son, Harry “J.R.” L. Brenizer, Jr. and his wife, Roxanne of Greenville; one daughter, Donna McConnell and her husband, Keith of Grove City; eight grandchildren, Alexia Thomas and her husband, Nate of Greenville, Corena Brenizer and her companion, Scott of Greenville, Kristina Annandono and her husband, Mike of Greenville, Richard Hovis and his companion Heidi, of Greenville, Meranda Myers and her companion, Joe of Hermitage, Daniel Yeager and his wife, Nicole of Greenville, Randy Yeager and his wife, Erica of Butler and Jamie Snow of Grove City; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Richards and his companion, Teresa of Hermitage and Ed Richards and his wife, Kathy of Oregon.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by former husband, Harry L. Brenizer, Sr.; son, John E. Brenizer; daughter, Sharon L. Brenizer; three sisters and four brothers.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 5, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 7375 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2017, with Pastor Andrew G. Farina of Christian Assembly in Greenville, officiating.

Burial with committal prayers will follow the service at Millbank Cemetery, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Christian Assembly, 111 Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

