Eileen Lenora Witherow Obituary

SALINEVILLE, Ohio – Eileen Lenora Witherow, 91, of Salineville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born January 27, 1926, in Wellsville, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Delia (Adams) Reynolds.

A homemaker, she was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and a 1947 graduate of Wellsville High School.

She was a Golden Eagle member of F.O.E. Aerie 2216 Ladies Auxiliary and a life member of V.F.W. Post 4111 Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Wayne Township Homemakers. She enjoyed crocheting and needlework, as well as, gardening. She was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Survivors include her seven children, Robert (Ruby) Witherow of Wellsville, David (Dolores) Witherow of East Palestine, Judy (Rich) Joy of Lisbon, Ron (Wanda) Witherow of Wellsville, Harry Witherow, Jay (Terry) Witherow and Randy Witherow, all of Salineville; 24 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Reese of Wellsville, as well as, a sister-in law, Jeanette Reynolds of East Liverpool.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Witherow in 1993; three brothers, James, Donald and Jack Reynolds; two grandchildren, Ann, James Witherow and a daughter-in-law, Amy Brown.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Weber Funeral Home with Pastor Tanta Hendricks officiating.

Calling hours are 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the funeral home where there will be a VFW service at 7:45 p.m. and an Eagles service at 8:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery.

