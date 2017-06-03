Florence “Flo” C. Pleban Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Florence “Flo” C. Pleban, 93, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a 60 year resident of Hermitage, passed away at 8:17 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, where she resided for the past ten days, following a brief illness.

Her beloved husband of nearly 75 years, Dr. Leonard Pleban, died eight days previously.

Mrs. Pleban was born November 13, 1923, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of John and Julia Ratiu Dick.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1941 graduate of Sharon High School.

Flo was an exceptional homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking. Her life centered around her husband, children and church. The phrase “Beside every great man, there is a great woman” certainly applies to Flo. She was very supportive of her husband and his many community involvements.

As devout Catholics, she and her husband were founding members of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and actively involved in many church activities, including the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. She also enjoyed decorating the tables with flower arrangements for church functions and the Cursillo Movement. Flo previously belonged to Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Joseph Church, both Sharon and was a member and past president of all three Ave Maria Societies.

Her husband, Dr. Leonard F. Pleban, whom she married August 9, 1942, passed away May 26, 2017.

Surviving are three daughters, Patricia “Patty” Pleban Wherry and her husband Vernon of The Villages, Florida, Linda “Linny” Pleban Cervone and her husband Gary of Hermitage, Mary Estelle “Tudi” Pleban and her fiancé Joseph Mirizio of Winter Garden, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Flo was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Julia Roman, Nora McKnight, Alma Benedict, Frances Songer and an infant brother.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of Mass on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in the church, with Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be at St. Rose Cemetery mausoleum, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania.

