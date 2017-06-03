GM plant in Michigan announces more layoffs

WARREN, MI. (WKBN/CNN) – General Motors plans to cut more jobs.

The automaker did not put a number on exactly how many jobs it is cutting, but it is slashing roughly half of the nearly 600 workers at its Warren Transmission Plant.

The Michigan factory makes transmissions used in several GM cars and electric drive units for the Chevrolet Volt.

A statement from the company says the move is due to reductions in its passenger car production.

Most automobile manufacturers have seen demand for cars slip in recent years. Consumers are buying more trucks and SUVs instead.

This is the fifth time GM has eliminated a shift of work at a U.S. plant since last November, eliminating a total of about 5,000 jobs.

The third shifts have been eliminated at the Lordstown, Ohio, plant, the Detroit Hamtramck plant and at two plants near Lansing, Michigan.