Karen D. Freed Obituary

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania – Karen D. Freed, 60, of Old Enon-Unity Road, passed away at 9:26 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Freed was born November 11, 1956 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harry E. and Betty J. Stone McLaughlin and was a life resident of the area.

She was a member of the Bible Presbyterian Church, Enon Valley.

Her husband, D. Jim Freed, whom she married in 1980 survives her, as does a son, James Freed, New Castle, Pennsylvania. She also leaves four sisters, Betty Weatherly, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Sally Martin, and Nancy Schroeder, both of East Palestine; five brothers, Floyd and John McLaughlin, both of East Palestine, Daniel and David McLaughlin, both of Petersburg, Ohio and James McLaughlin, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Erhardt and Kathryn Shafer; as well as two brothers, Gene and Thomas McLaughlin.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine, where a funeral service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours with Pastor David Sutton of her church, officiating.



