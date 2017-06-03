Kathleen J. Kimmel Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Kathleen J. Kimmel, 92, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away Saturday morning, June 3, 2017, in her residence, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Kimmel was born October 2, 1924, in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of Charles C. and Grace L. (Scanlon) White.

She was a 1942 alumna of Sharpsville High School and a 1943 graduate of Youngstown Business College and Secretarial School. She also received certification in electrology from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy in 1981.

Kathleen retired in 1992 after 12 years as a self-employed electrologist. She was previously employed in the laboratory at Sharon Regional Health System for 12 years, Packard Electric Corporation for nine years and National Life and Accident Insurance Company, Sharon, for 11 years.

She served in the U.S. Civil Service for three years during WWII and was a member of the Sharpsville VFW.

Kathleen was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. She previously was an active member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville and its Altar and Rosary Society. While living in Florida, she was a member of St. Leo’s Church, Naples.

Kathleen enjoyed baking wedding cakes for family and friends, crocheting and knitting, playing cards, bocce and swimming. She also taught the English language to Mexican immigrants while living in Florida.

Her husband, Robert A. Kimmel, Sr., whom she married May 19, 1951, passed away January 20, 2007.

Surviving is a daughter, Rebecca A. Hoffman and her fiancé, Terry Maykowski of Sharpsville; a son, Robert A. Kimmel, Jr. of Washington, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Jason Porterfield, Julie Settle, Kayla Kimmel, Calen Hoffman, Holly Kimmel and Rachel Kimmel; four great-grandchildren, Sierra, Gionni, Saphire and Quinn; two great-great-granddaughters, Aleah and Harmony; five sisters, Betty Lou Fess of Sharpsville, Eileen Puhl and her husband, John of Hermitage, Elaine Urchek and her husband, Jack of Cortland, Ohio, Nancy Scott and her husband, Robert of Troy, Alabama and Rita Smith of Florida; a sister-in-law, Sally White of Hermitage and many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her husband, Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jeannette Paoletta Moreale; four brothers, Ed, Ken, Pat, Eugene White and a brother-in-law, Ray Fess.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of Mass on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in the church, with Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania.

