Lottie Mae Lytle Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lottie Mae Lytle, 98, of Warren, Ohio, died Saturday, June 3, 2017, at home.

She was born March 19, 1919, in Erie, Paennsylvania, the daughter of Clarence L. and Reatha M. (Bagnell) Holt.

A member of Morgandale Church of the Nazarene, Lottie enjoyed crocheting and gardening, as well as, spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband had enjoyed traveling with their fifth wheel.

She had worked as a clerk at W.T. Grant in Warren for many years and retired as a press operator for Packard Electric.

Surviving are a son, Robert E. Lytle of McDonald; two daughters, Patricia A. of Lecanto, Florida and Janet E. Lytle of Warren; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Robert J. Lytle, whom she married August 28, 1937 and who died January 16, 2012; two sisters, Virginia Talbert and Evelyn Brockway; a brother, Albert L. Holt and a daughter-in-law, Carol Lytle.

Services are 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the funeral home.

Material contributions may be made to Harbor Light Hospice.

