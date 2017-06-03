Margaret Evans Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Margaret Evans, 78, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at 5:25 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley, Boardman, Ohio.

Mrs. Evans was born October 17, 1938, in Sharon, a daughter of Nick and Mary (Krapacs) Yourchisin.

A lifelong area resident, Margaret was a 1957 graduate of Hickory High School.

She was employed for one year as a clerk at the former Book’s Shoe Store, Sharon and as its store manager for five years at the Farrell store. She also worked at the former Isalys, Sharon and the Maennerchor Club, Sharon.

Margaret enjoyed going to casinos, sitting on her porch, her dogs and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, David J. Evans, whom she married on October 21, 1961, preceded her in death on August 30, 2005.

Surviving are her daughter, Debbie Gee; her husband, Daniel, Sharon; three grandchildren, Tiffani, Danny and David Gee, all of Sharon; two sisters, her twin, Betty Mesaros, Patagonia and Rose Matvey and her husband, Norman, Hermitage; her dogs, Lucky, Trixie and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Evans; sisters, Julie Coon, Mary Hudspeth and Infant, Margaret Yourchisin; a brother, Joe Yourchisin; two nieces, Jeanie Oakes, Maryann Hudspeth and two nephews, Jessie and John Coon.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in the funeral home with Rev. John Trojak, pastor of First Baptist Church, Sharon.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

