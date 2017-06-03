Nellie Anne (Glista) “Ciotka” Martinovich Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio – Nellie Anne (Glista) “Ciotka” Martinovich, 94, of Berling Center, Ohio, died peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Richfield, Ohio.

Born to Joseph and Mary (Toczek) Glista on May 29, 1923, in Redstone, (Fayette County) Pennsylvania, Nellie was one of ten children of Polish immigrants.

As a young girl, Nellie moved to Canfield, Ohio and resided most of her adult life on the farm in Berlin Center with her husband, George Martinovich, to whom she was married on June 14, 1952 and preceded her in death on November 9, 2006.

Nellie is survived by her sister, Helen (Barney) Faciana of Sun City, Ariszona, as well as, many generations of loving nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Stanley (childhood), Andrew, John, Walter, Joseph, Edward Glista and sisters, Mary (childhood) and Agnes (Glista) Barney.

Nellie was an avid gardener and loved roses and wildflowers. She and her husband, George welcomed everybody and loved spending time with family and friends at the farm to enjoy fishing at the lake, farming the cows and bailing the hay and eating authentic Polish cooking while listening and dancing to polkas.

She enjoyed her church life at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Lake Milton, spending time with fellow parishioners and Father Dave Merzweiler.

During her later years in life, Aunt Nellie especially enjoyed spending time with her niece, Aggie; great-nephew, David and great-niece Mindi.

She developed loving relationships with friends at The Renaissance of Richfield, who will miss her dearly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, St Catherine’s Church, 1254 Grandview Road, Lake Milton, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., where friends will be received at the church, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Burial will take place at the Eckis Cemetery in Mahoning County followed by a luncheon at the church hall provided by the Ladies Guild.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, 1806 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

