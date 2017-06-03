Storm Team 27: Showers and storms return Sunday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Quiet weather expected this evening and through most of the night.  Clouds will increase with a very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm overnight.  Temperatures will slide into the upper 50’s.

Sunday will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.  The risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through the morning with an increased chance for showers or thunderstorms late morning into the midday hours.  Another round of showers or storms are expected through the afternoon and into the evening.  Each of these waves will bring the chance for a stronger storm.  The late afternoon wave will bring the best chance as the threat will remain through the evening into early Sunday night.  Heavy rain, gusty wind, hail and dangerous lightning will be the main threat.  These storms will need to be watched through the day.  We will alert if any of these get strong through the afternoon and evening.

Cooler air moves in next week with a small risk for showers, mainly early in the week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Small chance for a shower or storm. (20%)
Low: 57

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (90%)
High: 80

Sunday night. Scattered showers or storms. Mainly early. Some storms may be strong or severe. (90%)
Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or an isolated thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 71

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (40%)
High: 63 Low: 51

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 65 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy.
High: 69 Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower afternoon. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59

