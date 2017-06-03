Storm Team 27: Sunny skies for Saturday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It is going to be a great start to the weekend. Highs in the upper 70s and plenty of blue sky
As we head into the overnight hours the clouds will begin to increase. There is a slight risk for a passing shower in the morning but the showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. A few of those storms could be strong and reach severe strength.
For the week ahead we are tracking a cool down and the chance for showers and storms will continue.
THE FORECAST
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 77
Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for a shower or storm toward morning. (30%)
Low: 56
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (80%)
High: 78
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 71 Low: 58
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 52
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 66 Low: 50
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 71 Low: 58
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 54
