Storm Team 27: Sunny skies for Saturday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It is going to be a great start to the weekend. Highs in the upper 70s and plenty of blue sky

As we head into the overnight hours the clouds will begin to increase. There is a slight risk for a passing shower in the morning but the showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. A few of those storms could be strong and reach severe strength.

For the week ahead we are tracking a cool down and the chance for showers and storms will continue.

THE FORECAST

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 77

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for a shower or storm toward morning. (30%)

Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 78

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 71 Low: 58

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 66 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 71 Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 70 Low: 54

