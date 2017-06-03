Volunteers spruce up Youngstown for 20th annual Streetscape day

By Published: Updated:
Volunteers spruced the gateways to Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers are working to spruce up the city of Youngstown by planting more than 6,000 plants, spreading mulch and cleaning up litter throughout the city.

The idea is to make Youngstown a more inviting place. The cleanup is part of Youngstown CityScape’s annual Youngstown Streetscape beautification day.

CityScape has been putting on this event for 20 years now, helping clean over 40 different locations throughout the greater downtown area.

More than 600 people are expected to help throughout the morning and afternoon. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first 500 volunteers will receive a T-shirt and all registered volunteers will receive lunch catered by area restaurants.

If you would like to lend a helping hand, show up at the downtown area’s Central Square, also known as Federal Plaza, anytime during the event’s hours.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s