Volunteers spruce up Youngstown for 20th annual Streetscape day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers are working to spruce up the city of Youngstown by planting more than 6,000 plants, spreading mulch and cleaning up litter throughout the city.

The idea is to make Youngstown a more inviting place. The cleanup is part of Youngstown CityScape’s annual Youngstown Streetscape beautification day.

CityScape has been putting on this event for 20 years now, helping clean over 40 different locations throughout the greater downtown area.

More than 600 people are expected to help throughout the morning and afternoon. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first 500 volunteers will receive a T-shirt and all registered volunteers will receive lunch catered by area restaurants.

If you would like to lend a helping hand, show up at the downtown area’s Central Square, also known as Federal Plaza, anytime during the event’s hours.