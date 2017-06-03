Warriors Parade marches in Youngstown to highlight Mahoning Valley

Community groups and politicians passed out candy and raised awareness for their causes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 13th annual Warriors Inc. Parade marched down the south side of Youngstown Saturday.

Students and church groups also marched.

“It’s an awesome turnout,” said Wendy Robinson, parade organizer. “Every year we are very prayerful that we have a great turnout. The weather held up and we have an awesome turnout, so we are excited.”

“The purpose is to show the resources that are in the Mahoning Valley,” she added. “There are so many people that aren’t aware of the resources throughout the Mahoning Valley. So we want to bring the people to the resources and the resources to the people.”

The parade marched down Market Street from Midlothian to Delason, and ended at the South Field House.

