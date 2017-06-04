14 arrests in day of Portland demonstrations

Tensions ran high during competing pro-President Donald Trump free speech rally and an anti-hate rally at City Hall

Police say 14 people have been arrested and a number of weapons seized following a day of demonstrations and counter protests in downtown Portland.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say 14 people have been arrested and a number of weapons seized following a day of demonstrations and counter protests in downtown Portland.

Tensions at times ran high during competing pro-President Donald Trump free speech rally and an anti-hate rally at City Hall across the street. But those events have ended, and police say crowds have largely dispersed.

Police at one point detained dozens of demonstrators and others, including journalists, who had marched north after police cleared protesters from nearby Chapman Square.

Officers arrested four people from that crowd, but they released all others after checking people’s identification. Officers say future arrests may happen.

