Barn fire near Trumbull Co. takes several fire departments to tackle

PARIS TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fire broke out at a barn in Paris Township early Sunday morning, resulting in a vehicle also catching fire.

The fire was across the street from 10668 Holcomb Road in Portage County, near the border of Newton Falls in Trumbull County.

A call came in around 4:22 a.m. about a barn being caught on fire, which then caught a vehicle on fire.

The fire is now out, but officials are still uncertain of how it started. No one was injured despite the barn being fully engulfed by flames.

The Milton, Palmyra and Charlestown fire departments were called to help put out the fire.

