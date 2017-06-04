Betty Jean Fristik Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Betty Jean (Justison) Fristik, 83, a life-long resident of East Palestine, passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Poland on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

She was born September 1, 1933 in East Palestine, a daughter of Bert and Annie (Rosenbaum) Justison.

A 1951 graduate of East Palestine High School, Betty worked as a bookkeeper at the former Herriott Trucking Company and for a time owned BeBe’s Card Shop in East Palestine.

Betty was an avid reader and sports fan. She was scorekeeper for many years for the Hotstove Baseball League and spent countless hours watching her children and grandchildren play sports. When her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates were playing, you would find her glued to the television, dressed in black and gold, cheering on her teams. She enjoyed her card club, of which she was a member for almost 60 years. Her favorite pastime was visits from her family and friends, and especially the holiday get togethers, where she was surrounded by her loved ones.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburne E. Fristik on March 21, 1974 and several brothers and sisters.

Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Jacqueline (Earle) Hersman, Lisbon, Marlene (Rick) Kunkle, Leetonia, David (Grace) Fristik, East Palestine, Wilburne (Pam Stone) Fristik II, East Palestine, Kathleen Feezle, New Waterford, Suann (Jeff) Strawser, Swansboro, North Carolina and Kurt (Tami) Fristik, East Palestine.

Lovingly called BeBe, she will also be missed by her grandchildren, Ryan, Leslie, Adam, Kendra, Robbie, Lynzi, Mack, Abbey, Doug, Spencer, Bethany, David, Chad, Dennis, Dylan, Justin, Josh, Jordan and Joclyn. Also her great-grandchildren, Payton, Kyler, Mazi, Carter, Callie, Mia, Tucker, Finn, Ty, Mallory, Grace, Rowan, Ward and Henry.

Per her request there will be no calling hours.

Private family services will be held at a later date with burial to follow in Glenview Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Those wishing to do so may make contributions in Betty’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.



