Fire forces family from home in Farmington Twp.

Everyone made it out of the house in time, but the home is damaged

FARMINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A family in Farmington Township is safe Sunday — but after a fire, their home is not.

Around 10:45 a.m., Trumbull County 911 got a call from John Burton who said his house on State Route 88 NW was up in flames.

Everyone made it out of the house in time.

Multiple departments arrived to find thick black smoke coming from the home.

WKBN spoke with a neighbor who said lightning struck the house, which started the fire.

However, the official cause of the fire is under investigation.

