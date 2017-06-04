First ever marathon a success for the city of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today marks the first ever Youngstown Marathon, which brought in over 1,200 people from across the country and the world.

The marathon began at 7 a.m. for runners participating in the full 26.2-mile marathon and half 13.1 marathon, followed by a 5K run at 7:15 a.m.

Runners began at Second Sole on Route 224 in Boardman, traveled a half-mile to Mill Creek Park, through downtown Youngstown and to the finish line back at Second Sole.

Youngstown Marathon Director Courtney Poullas said she hopes the race can grow from here, already planning a second one. She said sponsors have already signed two- and three-year deals.

Between dining and tourism, the goal is for Youngstown to get around $2 million from this year’s marathon, which was sponsored by Chemical Bank and Braking Point Recovery Center.

