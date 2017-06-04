First ever marathon a success for the city of Youngstown

Over 1,200 people ran in the Youngstown Marathon

By Published: Updated:
Today marks the first ever Youngstown Marathon, which brought in over 1,200 people from across the country and the world.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today marks the first ever Youngstown Marathon, which brought in over 1,200 people from across the country and the world.

The marathon began at 7 a.m. for runners participating in the full 26.2-mile marathon and half 13.1 marathon, followed by a 5K run at 7:15 a.m.

Youngstown Marathon winner
Marathon winner Tony Migliozzi of North Canton, 2 hours and 36 minutes

Runners began at Second Sole on Route 224 in Boardman, traveled a half-mile to Mill Creek Park, through downtown Youngstown and to the finish line back at Second Sole.

Youngstown Marathon Director Courtney Poullas said she hopes the race can grow from here, already planning a second one. She said sponsors have already signed two- and three-year deals.

Between dining and tourism, the goal is for Youngstown to get around $2 million from this year’s marathon, which was sponsored by Chemical Bank and Braking Point Recovery Center.

Check out the rest of our stories about the Youngstown Marathon:

Check back here and on WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m. for more information to come about the Youngstown Marathon.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s