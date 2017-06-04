Latest numbers in Ohio heroin crisis from Trumbull Co.

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – New numbers released this week show that drug overdoses in Trumbull County are still high, but are way down from earlier in the year.

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board reports there were 106 overdoses in May and 108 in April. That’s considerably lower than the 189 in March, but still more than the 45 in February and 73 in January.

The latest number of overdose deaths so far this year — as of April 25 — is 37. There was a total of 106 deaths in 2016.

WKBN 27 First News tried calling the Trumbull County coroner for the current number of overdose deaths, but we’re still waiting for a response.

