Man lost 140 lbs. before running in Youngstown Marathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown started preparing for Sunday’s Youngstown Marathon in September.

At that time, Timothy Martin Jr. weighed 435 pounds. He said his health was declining, and when he saw the Youngstown Marathon on Facebook, that’s when he wanted to make a change.

He started eating healthier and training everyday.

Sunday he ran in the half marathon and is feeling great.

“Pretty awesome,” Martin Jr. said. “I have 140 pounds off my chest and I feel like I can do anything in the world.”

Martin Jr. added this was just the first of many races for him. Next up, the Panerathon in late August.