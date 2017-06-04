Mauria Kathleen “Kay” (Cowher) Windsor Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Mauria Kathleen “Kay” Windsor, 80, of Poland, died Sunday afternoon, June 4, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Kay was born February 8, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Harold and Isabel Donahue Cowher.

A graduate of South High School, Class of 1955, Kay received her Registered Nurse Diploma from Youngstown Hospital Association in 1958 and Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Liberty University in 1988. She also was certified as a Geriatric Nurse from the American Nurses Association.

Kay worked as a registered nurse for the emergency room and floor duties for Youngstown Hospital Association, both Northside and Southside from 1958 until 1976. From 1989 until 1996 Kay was case manager and accessor of District XI Area Agency on Aging and from 1996 until 2008 was the case manager and accessor for Care Choice Ohio Supervisor and Area Agency on Aging- PASSPORT program.

Kay also received her Masters Certification in Catechetical Studies from Ursuline College and initiated and was co-ordinator of Respect Life for Catholic Charities from 1983 until 1989. She was also certified in Ohio as a Prevention Specialist and volunteered her time at the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center as a Prevention Education Specialist. Kay also worked as a staff nurse for Assumption Nursing Home.

Kay was a member of Ohio Nurses Association, National Conference of Catholic Bishops and Pro-Life Advisory Committee. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and was very active in all committees of the Poland Little Bulldogs.

Kay was a former member of Holy Family Church where she was a member of its’ Altar Guild.

Kay loved vacationing with her family on Jacksonville Beach in Florida.

Her husband, Charles Windsor, whom she married January 23, 1960, died May 24, 1994.

Kay leaves one daughter, Terri Windsor of Poland; three sons, Charles “Chip” (Donna) Windsor of Jacksonville, Florida, Donald (Kim) Windsor and David (Heather Newman) Windsor both of Poland; one sister, Betty Amodio of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, David II, Kayla, Ian and Ashley WIndsor and one daughter-in-law, Melissa DeMattio of Struthers.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in death by her sister, Martha “Micki” Davies.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland with Rev. Donald King officiating.

Friends will be received Wednesday, June 7 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to the Silver Lining Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 401, Canfield, OH 44406 or to the American Red Cross, 3530 Belmont Ave., #7 Youngstown, OH 44505.

