Odd 7th-inning stretches don’t stop Pirates, beat Mets 11-1

NEW YORK (AP) – David Freese drove in three runs, including an RBI single between a bizarre pair of seventh-inning stretches, and the Pittsburgh Pirates drubbed the New York Mets 11-1 Sunday.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer, got three hits and scored three times to back rookie Trevor Williams (3-3). Freese and Francisco Cervelli each had three hits.

The Pirates turned four double plays and took two of three at Citi Field, their first road series win since late April in Miami.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)