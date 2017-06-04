Police: Howland man stabbed in stomach

According to the call sheet from Trumbull County 911, 22-year-old Joel Taneri was stabbed in the stomach Saturday night

By Published:
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Police were called to a home on Weir Road NE late Saturday night for a man who was stabbed in the stomach.

Taneri woke his mother up a little after 10:30 p.m. and she called 911.

She says she didn’t know that there was anyone else with him.

By 11 p.m., emergency crews took Taneri to the hospital.

The hospital was unable to give an update on his condition Sunday.

