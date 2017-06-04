Police investigating car vs. pole crash that left 1 man with serious injuries

A passerby made the call after seeing the crash and reported it to the Brookfield Police Department

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into a telephone pole early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., the man was driving and hit a telephone pole in the parking lot of Palmer Donavin Manufacturing. The business is located in the 1100 block of Sharon-Bedford Road in Masury.

No other passengers were involved, but police said the driver was already being treated by Emergency Medical Services when the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived.

Officials are still trying to figure out which direction the man was driving and why he crashed into the pole.

