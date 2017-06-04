Police: Man taken to hospital after getting stabbed by woman over drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed by a woman early Sunday morning.

Around 3:55 a.m., a male and female were walking near the intersection of W. Evergreen and Oak Hill avenues in Youngstown. Police say there are just friends.

According to the Youngstown Police Department, the male and female were arguing over drug usage, when the female stabbed the male.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police took the female back to the police department and are investigating the case.