Rebecca Jean “Becky” Goudy Obituary

DOVER, Ohio – Rebecca Jean “Becky” Goudy, 63, of Dover, Ohio, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the New Dawn Retirement Center in Dover, Ohio.

She was born in Warren, Ohio, on February 6, 1954, the daughter of Thomas and Roselyn (DeJute) Cairns.

She was a 1972 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a 1977 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Music Degree specializing in piano.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in New Philadelphia.

Becky was a sales associate at JCPenney, a teller at Tuscarawas County Bank, customer service at Office Max and Staples and an assistant activities director at Hennis Care Center.

She volunteered and played the piano at the New Dawn Retirement Center. She especially enjoyed listening to the music of Beethoven and Bach.

Becky is survived by four brothers, Leo (Betty) Cairns of Lima, Donald (Therese) Cairns of Lyndhurst, John Cairns of Barberton, Glenn (Carol) Cairns of Findlay and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joseph Cairns.

A Service of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Rev. Richard Murphy of St. Mary Church will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.

