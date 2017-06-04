Storm Team 27: Showers or thunderstorms through early tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast this evening and into tonight.  The risk is decreasing, but the chance is still there for a stronger thunderstorm through early tonight.  The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through morning.  Lows will fall into the low 60’s

Look for the chance of more showers Monday.  An isolated thunderstorm is possible.  Highs will push into the middle 70’s.

Turning cooler through the middle of the week with a small risk for shower.

THE FORECAST

Tonight. Scattered showers or storms. Slight chance for a strong storm early. (90%)
Low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or an isolated thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 75

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Small risk for any thunder. (30%)
Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Isolated thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 51

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 63 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 66 Low: 51

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower afternoon. (20%)
High: 72 Low: 46

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 55

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 53

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 63

