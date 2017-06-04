Storm Team 27: Showers then storms today

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast thunderstorm lightning

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Through today the chance for showers and storms will continue to increase. Off and on showers are expected heading into this afternoon but there is also the chance for storms as well.

A few of these storms may reach severe strength. The main threat will continue to be large hail as well as damaging winds. Weather Watchers help will be needed this afternoon if the storms pulse up. Tonight the chance for storms will continue but tomorrow we are expecting better weather with just the chance for showers.

THE FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (90%)
High: 80

Sunday night. Scattered showers or storms. Mainly early. Some storms may be strong or severe. (90%)
Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or an isolated thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 71

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (40%)
High: 63 Low: 51

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 65 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy.
High: 69 Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower afternoon. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s