Storm Team 27: Showers then storms today

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Through today the chance for showers and storms will continue to increase. Off and on showers are expected heading into this afternoon but there is also the chance for storms as well.

A few of these storms may reach severe strength. The main threat will continue to be large hail as well as damaging winds. Weather Watchers help will be needed this afternoon if the storms pulse up. Tonight the chance for storms will continue but tomorrow we are expecting better weather with just the chance for showers.

THE FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (90%)

High: 80

Sunday night. Scattered showers or storms. Mainly early. Some storms may be strong or severe. (90%)

Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or an isolated thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 71

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (40%)

High: 63 Low: 51

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 65 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 69 Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower afternoon. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 75 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 59

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.